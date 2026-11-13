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Michael Watson Asks Whether He Should Sue Experian Over Voter Roll Issues in Deleted Post
By Heather Harrison,11 days ago
Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson on Thursday posted—then deleted—a suggestion that he could be considering filing a lawsuit against a credit bureau company he hired to purge inactive voters from Mississippi’s rolls. Watson accused Experian of “crawfishing away from Mississippi” in the post after Scott Anderson,...