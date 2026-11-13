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ABS and Radian Forge partner on digital qualification for additive manufacturing
By Marine Log Staff,9 days ago
ABS and Portsmouth, Va.-based Radian Forge have signed a joint development project (JDP) to evaluate the use of digital manufacturing data in the qualification of metal components produced through wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM). As the maritime industry explores additive manufacturing to address component availability and long production lead times,...