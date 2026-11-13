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An ordinance regarding data center specific use standards went through its first reading
By Taylor McCollum,11 days ago
Cheyenne, Wyo. - One ordinance went through first reading on Monday, November 9th and is set to create and establish specific use standards for data centers in the city. Ordinance section 5.7.1 is meant to establish specific use standards for data centers, many of which are already in practice, but will set an expectation going forward for future businesses.
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