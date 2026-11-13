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Hammer and Rails Readers React Results: Purdue Football’s Final Three Games
By Andrew Ledman,11 days ago
Will Purdue find a way to win one of their final three games?. With the Purdue football team unable to fly to Iowa City due to the FAA groundstop the team is apparently going to be taking the bus on the five hour trek instead. That’s gonna be a lot more uncomfortable for those guys. Now for me it would be about the same considering I’m all of 5’6” but that’s just one of the many reasons I wasn’t a star on the Purdue football team.