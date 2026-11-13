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WBB Notes: No. 10 Iowa Set for Top-10 Showdown Sunday Against No. 8 Vanderbilt
11 days ago
The Hawkeyes and Commodores meet for the first time since 1997 in Sioux City, Iowa, at noon (CT). Radio: Sunday's matchup will air on the Hawkeye Radio Network with Rob Brooks (play-by-play) and Tiffany Reedy (color) on the call. The network includes more than 40 stations across Iowa and portions of neighboring states. A 30-minute pregame show precedes each broadcast.
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