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JEWELL MEDCALF
11 days ago
Jewell Rae Medcalf, 83, of Marshall, MO, died Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.