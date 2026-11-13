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Purdue Men’s Basketball: How to Watch Purdue (1-2) vs. THE Ohio University (2-0) & Fan Discussion
By Andrew Ledman,11 days ago
Purdue men’s basketball faces Ohio. Purdue men’s basketball remains in Mackey arena tonight for their fourth game of the season. This one against THE Ohio University Bobcats. Purdue has struggled in their two home games this season, to put it mildly, with a loss to Valparaiso and a 21-2 run saving them from the same fate against Illinois State. It’s been a rocky start to the season for the Boilermakers who have a few more warm-up games before they get into the bulk of their schedule. You can read Casey’s preview of the Bobcats right here.