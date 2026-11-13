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What affected travelers need to do after FAA grounds all flights nationwide
By Christine StanwoodMitchell Koch,11 days ago
PHOENIX (AZFamily) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon because of reported communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. A new Department of Transportation rule may affect whether airlines have to compensate passengers for resulting delays and cancellations. What travelers receive depends on...