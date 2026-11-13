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Boise Airport impacted by FAA nationwide ground stop
By CBS2 News Staff,10 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday, directing airports to hold departing traffic because of “extraordinary circumstances” and safety concerns. An FAA air traffic control advisory said all departing traffic should remain grounded until further notice. Inbound international flights will be handled on a case-by-case...