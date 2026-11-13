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Men's Basketball Visits Villanova Saturday
10 days ago
Rider Broncs (1-3) vs. Villanova Wildcats (0-0) - Rider travels to Villanova Saturday evening. - Rider never trailed last time out against the Pioneers, leading for 38:18 after opening the game on an 8-0 run. The Broncs scored a season-high 46 first-half points to take a 46-24 lead into the break, their first halftime advantage of the season, before building their largest lead of the year at 31 with just over two minutes to play in the contest.