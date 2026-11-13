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Microsoft 365 Outage Enters Its Second Day as Outlook, Teams, and Copilot Stay Down Worldwide
By Arthur Kay,8 days ago
A worldwide Microsoft 365 outage that started on November 12 at around 18:00 UTC is still not fixed. Users have been unable to read or send email in Outlook, join Teams meetings, use Copilot, or reach cloud PCs, and Microsoft's own fixes have not restored service so far. At 12:00 UTC on November 13, Microsoft said users were still "unable to connect to multiple Microsoft 365 services."