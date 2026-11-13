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Judith LeClair Wants to Show the Versatility of the Bassoon
11 days ago
The bassoon, long considered one of the most difficult and physically demanding instruments in the orchestra, is arguably also the most underrated. Sometimes affectionately nicknamed the clown of the orchestra — Haydn, Dukas, and Prokofiev all famously used it for comic relief — the bassoon is at other times thought of as mysterious or esoteric: Frank Zappa once remarked on the instrument’s “medieval aroma.”