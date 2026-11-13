undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity
8 days ago
The Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity combines computer science foundations with coursework in network security, incident response, digital forensics, secure software development, cryptography, industrial control systems security, AI and machine learning in cyber defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) security. Students choose one of two concentrations: Cybersecurity or Agriculture Cybersecurity....