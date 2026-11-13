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Judith Jamison (1943–2024): The Dancer Who Helped Carry a Company Forward
By Jack Quinn,11 days ago
Share your thoughts in the comment section below. Linked names go to that person’s TheaterScene page, where you can see how often we’ve covered them. Judith Jamison made an immense impression as a dancer, then turned that authority toward the future of the company that had helped make her an international figure. Performer, choreographer and artistic director, she embodied the connection between an individual interpretation and a continuing institution. Jamison died on November 9, 2024, aged 81, as recorded by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and The Guardian. Her legacy is inseparable from Alvin Ailey’s, but it is not exhausted by the word muse.