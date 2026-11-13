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Petals, purpose and a change of shade
By Rachel Fasciani,9 days ago
Shira Berg’s sculptural lighting, Andrew Sun’s garden-inspired furniture, Simon Pearce’s charitable collection and a clever newcomer to window dressing. Poetry, practicality—and something to feel good about giving. This week’s arrivals turn ceramic flowers into lighting, a garden walk into furniture and handcrafted glass into a gesture of support. Meanwhile, a new window treatment brand makes changing the fabric as appealing as raising the shades. Here’s what caught our eye this week.