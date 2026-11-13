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Wolfenstein 3 Is Officially in Production at MachineGames, and id Software Confirms a New Game
By Arthur Kay,8 days ago
Wolfenstein 3 is officially in development at MachineGames, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma announced on X as part of Xbox's 25th anniversary celebrations. "Wolfenstein 3 is officially in production at @MachineGames," Sharma wrote. "One of gaming's most important franchises, and a team that has done remarkable work bringing it forward. Looking forward to sharing more."
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