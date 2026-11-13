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The Supreme Court Upheld Photographic Copyright in 1884, and Its Reason Was the Way Oscar Wilde Was Posed
By Alex Cooke,10 days ago
The Library of Congress holds a small color advertising card printed by the Burrow-Giles Lithographic Company at 20 and 22 Gold Street in New York. The front shows Oscar Wilde on a sofa with a closed book in one hand and his head resting on the other, and the back lists prices for hats and bonnets. Some 85,000 copies of it were sold or offered for sale, the photographer who made the picture sued, and that is how the Supreme Court came to decide whether a photograph can have an author at all.