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Year-Round Lagoon Resorts Enter Mixed-Use Development Playbook
By Propmodo Team,11 days ago
St. Charles, Missouri has given preliminary approval to sell 19.5 acres of city-owned riverfront land for $4.15 million to Lux Haven Group LLC, a local developer proposing an enclosed lagoon beach resort and condominium complex. Beach Club at Riverpointe would feature a three-quarter-acre indoor lagoon under a climate-controlled dome, 150 to 315 condos, and 35,000 to 50,000 square feet of commercial space in its first phase. The project would be the first year-round indoor lagoon resort in Missouri. Final approval could come as soon as November 17.
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