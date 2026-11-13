undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chris Van Hollen announces bid for Senate Majority Leader
By Bruce Clayton,11 days ago
Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland declared his candidacy for Senate Majority Leader, directly challenging Chuck Schumer, who has held the position since 2017. The big picture: The announcement follows Democratic victories in both the Senate and House in the 2026 midterm elections, with Van Hollen citing a need for “new leadership” and “change from the status quo that isn’t working for working people.”