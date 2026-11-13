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Shopping passport offers rewards at 21 Monrovia businesses through Nov. 28
11 days ago
The Monrovia Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Month passport covers 21 businesses through Nov. 28. Collect a red star just for visiting a participating business and a gold star for making a purchase using the business's special offer. Stars can be exchanged for raffle tickets at the Chamber booth at the corner of Myrtle and Lemon on Nov. 28, starting at 11 a.m. Details.