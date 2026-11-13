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60-year-old Opelika man arrested on child solicitation charge
By Colin Scroggins,10 days ago
60-year-old Michael Henry Callaway Sr. arrested for electronic solicitation of child after online communications investigation. Opelika police received tip from out-of-state ICAC operation; suspect allegedly chatted with believed 14-year-old girl online. A 60-year-old Opelika man was arrested Thursday, November 12, following an investigation into alleged online communications with someone he...
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