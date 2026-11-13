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What it Takes to Win Consistently in the USL Championship Playoffs, from Those Who’ve Done It
By NICHOLAS MURRAY - nicholas.murray@uslsoccer.com,4 days ago
Charleston’s Ben Pirmann, New Mexico’s Dennis Sanchez and Sacramento’s Neill Collins have all achieved consistent playoff success, here’s how. Since the USL Championship divided into two conferences for the 2015 season, adding another layer to the postseason journey, there have been seven head coaches that have reached the Eastern or Western Conference Final on at least three occasions.