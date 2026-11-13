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SIUE School of Nursing Ranks No. 2 in Illinois for Affordable RN to BS Program
10 days ago
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's School of Nursing has earned the No. 2 spot in RNtoMSN.org's 2027 ranking of the Most Affordable Online RN to BSN programs in Illinois. The recognition highlights the University's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality educational online pathways for working nurses seeking to advance their careers. The...
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