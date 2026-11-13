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‘To Be Someone, You Have to Leave’: Why Young People Move Out of Imperial Valley
By Jeremy Lindenfeld,8 days ago
Growing up the child of farmworkers on the agricultural north end of California’s Imperial Valley, Fernanda Vega recalled constantly being told “to be someone, you have to leave the Valley.” So when she got the chance to attend college more than 500 miles away, she was excited to leave the sprawling alfalfa fields and desert clime behind.