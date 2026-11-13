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Student journalism scholarship luncheon in Austin, city guide
10 days ago
During my junior and senior year of college, I had the honor of being selected as a Founders Scholar by The Headliners Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting excellence in journalism. By granting scholarships for promising students, recognizing media talent and sponsoring unique journalism projects, the foundation rewards outstanding work in journalism and promotes journalistic excellence. I highly encourage any interested student journalists to further explore this opportunity; The Headliners Foundation has been an amazing help for me during my academic journey!