undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Justice Alito warns Congress against defunding Supreme Court
By Bruce Clayton,11 days ago
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, speaking at the Federalist Society’s Antonin Scalia Memorial Dinner, warned against congressional efforts to defund the Supreme Court. What he’s saying: Alito stressed the critical importance of an independent judiciary, stating that if Congress were to defund or limit Supreme Court activities, it could fundamentally alter the U.S. Constitution.