undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mass casualty incident after tanker collides with cruise ship on Mississippi River
By Colin Scroggins,11 days ago
Asphalt tanker collided with docked cruise ship on Mississippi River near New Orleans, capsizing vessel with 129 passengers aboard. Emergency crews rescued multiple people from water; search-and-rescue operations ongoing with 23 units and 57 personnel responding. Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a mass casualty incident on the Mississippi River...