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Santa Cruz County issues evacuation warning for low-lying coastal areas from Capitola Village to Aptos as surf builds
11 days ago
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation warnings at 2 p.m. Friday for residents of low-lying coastal areas in Capitola and Aptos. Big surf threatens homes and property there. The warnings cover three evacuation areas:. Capitola Village (Zones CTL-E027-A and CTL-E029-B) Las Olas Drive and Beach Drive (Zone...
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