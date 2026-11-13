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OPINION: The midterm results finally mirror America
By Olivia Hogan,10 days ago
The op-ed below does not necessarily reflect the views of the University Daily Kansan and its members. This year's midterm elections were among the most exciting I have ever witnessed as a college student. For the first time, the results seemed to reflect what America actually looks like. For generations, the face of American politics has largely been straight white men. Now, that image is beginning to change.
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