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Family Dollar misrepresented prices, overcharged customers in Pennsylvania: complaint
By Sam Woloson,9 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Thousands of Family Dollar stores misrepresented their prices and overcharged customers for products, according to a complaint filed by Pennsylvania and 16 other states. Products in some stores reportedly had inaccurate price tags, leading to customers paying more than expected at the register, Attorney General...