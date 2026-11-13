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Cresson American Legion urges bipartisan fix as Skill Games ban cuts revenue
By Emily Marines,11 days ago
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WJAC) — A month after Skill Games were banned, local businesses and social clubs across Pennsylvania are reporting a significant financial hit, with some warning the loss is already rippling into community donations and day-to-day operations. Scott Eberhart, commander of the Cresson American Legion, said the...
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