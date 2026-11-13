undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cannon Falls Elementary’s ‘Pizza with the Principal’ + Donuts for October
11 days ago
The Cannon Falls Elementary School PBIS Team celebrates students who act as excellent role models. Staff were asked to nominate students who consistently go above and beyond. These students demonstrate kindness, responsibility, effort and a positive attitude each day. Students were drawn for this special recognition and attended a pizza party/donut party with Mr. Strauss! Congratulations to our amazing students for being such positive role models here at Cannon Falls Elementary School!