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CM Punk Leading Candidate to Replace Shawn Michaels as Head of WWE NXT Following WrestleMania 43
By Badrose,10 days ago
CM Punk has reportedly emerged as the leading candidate to eventually succeed Shawn Michaels as the executive overseeing WWE NXT, as the company prepares for significant backstage leadership changes following WrestleMania 43 in 2027. According to PWInsider, the current internal succession plan calls for Punk to step into Michaels’ developmental...