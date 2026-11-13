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WWE Legend Checks In With Update On WWE Return Status, Sets Major Goal For 2027
By Matt Boone,11 days ago
Brie Bella is hoping to return to the ring in early 2027, but the WWE Hall of Famer still has some recovering to do before she can resume training. Bella has been sidelined since suffering a shattered shoulder blade during WWE SummerSlam 2026. While her recovery is progressing as expected, a recent CT scan revealed that several fractures have yet to fully heal.