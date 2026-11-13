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Alexa Bliss Reveals Scary Hospitalization: “You Could Be In Heart Failure …”
By Matt Boone,9 days ago
WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently opened up about a frightening health scare she experienced shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Hendrix. During an appearance on the “What’s Your Story?” podcast, Bliss revealed that she suffered from preeclampsia, a potentially dangerous pregnancy-related condition, that went undiagnosed despite noticeable changes in her blood pressure.
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