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All U.S. Flights Grounded: WWE, AEW & TNA Face Potential Travel Chaos (UPDATED x2)
By Matt Boone,11 days ago
A nationwide ground stop has been ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), potentially creating travel complications for wrestling promotions and talent heading into a busy weekend. The FAA announced that all departing flights across the United States are being grounded, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns. “Due to extraordinary...