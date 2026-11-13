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Theatre Arts stages apocalyptic entertainment with “Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play”
11 days ago
The University of Louisville Department of Theatre Arts is staging “Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play” at the Playhouse starting Nov. 13. The dark comedy follows survivors in the aftermath of civilization’s collapse, as they reenact an episode of “The Simpsons” from memory. It explores the endurance of live theatre, pop culture and Bart Simpson.