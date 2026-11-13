undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fare evaders attack woman on SEPTA bus in SW Philly, officials say
By Aaron Baskerville,11 days ago
Police are searching for a woman who they say attacked another woman with a knife on a SEPTA bus in Southwest Philadelphia. The incident occurred on Monday, Nov. 9, at 11:30 a.m. Olivia Brooks told NBC10 she got on the bus at 62nd Street and Buist Avenue. As she entered the bus, she noticed a man and woman who cut her off didn’t pay their fare. She then confronted them about it.
38