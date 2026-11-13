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Mexico Tracking 18 Citizen Deaths in U.S. Immigration Custody, Sends Formal Letters to Prosecutors
By Editorial Staff,10 days ago
When a foreign government begins formally tracking deaths of its citizens in another country’s immigration custody, it signals a diplomatic situation with serious humanitarian weight. Mexico has now done exactly that — and the numbers are growing. Mexico’s government says 18 of its citizens have died in U.S....
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