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Local Living: Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic, Fall Jam concert, First Responders Barbecue Cook-off, Whiskey, Wine and Blues Festival
By ABC Columbia Staff,11 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s look at Local Living, you can get a head start on your Christmas shopping. The Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic is underway this weekend at the state fairgrounds. The annual craft show features hundreds of talented artists and craftsmen from across the country. There...