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Athens-Clarke County Explores Introducing Bus Fare for Public Transit
By Editorial Staff,9 days ago
Public Transit Fare Consideration in Athens-Clarke County. The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission are exploring the idea of implementing a fare for public transit. This topic was a central point of discussion during their recent monthly work session. During this session, ACC transit director Victor Pope provided insights into how...