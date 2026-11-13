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El Grande Americano Legal Case Update: Alleged Injuries Revealed, New Court Filing & Trial Timeline
By Matt Boone,8 days ago
A new court filing has revealed additional details regarding the injuries allegedly suffered by the man involved in an April 2026 altercation with WWE and AAA Superstar El Grande Americano (aka Ludwig Kaiser). Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, is facing a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an April...