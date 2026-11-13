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DPI calls for ‘fundamental shift’ in school funding and $2.75B in new aid
By Rich Kremer,11 days ago
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is calling for the biggest overhaul of public school funding in decades, along with billions in new aid for districts. Budget documents released Friday are calling for a “fundamental shift” in the state’s school funding formula, tying revenue increases to inflation and sending more money toward special education.
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