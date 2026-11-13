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Wholesale inflation declined last month yet remains stubbornly elevated
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer,11 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale inflation cooled a bit last month yet remains elevated, evidence of stubbornly higher prices that have soured Americans on the economy and fueled big gains for Democrats in the midterm elections last week. The Labor Department’s producer price index — which captures inflation before it...