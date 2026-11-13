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Pepperdine Fine Arts Division Brings the American Frontier to Life with Oklahoma!
By Arik Chu,9 days ago
On Friday, November 13, at 7:30 PM, Pepperdine’s Fine Arts Division will present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, a Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that debuted in 1943 and captured the American frontier through a dramatic love triangle. Featuring iconic songs including “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” and “People Will Say We’re in Love,” this year’s Luciana and Daniel Forge Fall Musical will be directed by Kelly Todd, assistant instructor of teaching of theatre, and conducted by Yalil Guerra, composer, conductor, and educator. A classic musical from the golden age of theatre, Pepperdine’s production will be the University’s third, the first produced in 1958.