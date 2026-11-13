undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Estes Park plans early contractor input, looks at financing for public safety facility
By Jeffrey Bearjbear@prairiemountainmedia.com,11 days ago
Estes Park’s proposed new Public Safety Facility may get a construction manager general contractor, its potential funding is coming into focus, and residents are being encouraged to weigh-in on the project. Those were the takeaways from a presentation Oct. 10 to the mayor and Board of Trustees by town...