undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gamblers Look to Build Momentum Against Madison Capitols
By Max Schmidt,3 days ago
The Green Bay Gamblers head to DeForest on Friday, Nov. 13, to take on the Madison Capitols. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Legacy20 Arena. The Gamblers enter Friday's matchup looking to build on a 4-3 win over the Chicago Steel on Wednesday. Green Bay hopes to carry that momentum into a road matchup against a Madison team that has gotten off to a stronger start this season.