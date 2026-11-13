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VICTORIAN PSYCHO is an apologetic adaption of an unapologetic novel
8 days ago
Starring Maika Monroe, Jason Isaacs, Thomasin McKenzie, and Ruth Wilson. Steeped in a richness reminiscent of a baroque painting, Victorian Psycho is grand in its theatrics. Don’t, for a second, think this is a Robert Eggers joint. The film’s dramatic use of color juxtaposes the Darkness festering in every corner. This is a gothic horror, but the gothicism derives from the themes stripped from the book. The original story was penned by author Virginia Feito who made her debut as a screenwriter with the film adaptation. It’s not every day that the author of their own book has such creative control over the way their story is adapted. That, alone, is a reason to celebrate this film.