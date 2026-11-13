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Girls tennis | Piedmont falls in NCS tournament
By Damin Esper,11 days ago
The Piedmont High School girls tennis team ended its season with a 4-3 loss at Alameda in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 1 tournament on Nov. 10. The Highlanders won the top three singles matches. Ella Ruthven beat Natalie Wong at No. 1, 6-2, 6-3. Faith Chin defeated Shilla Smith at No. 2, 6-2, 6-3. Maddy Huynh downed Lucille Clasen at No. 3, 6-2, 6-1. The Hornets’ Natalie Gilbert took the No. 4 match over Leela Sivakumar, 6-1, 6-4.
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