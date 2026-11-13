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POSSIBLE LOVE finds tenderness at the edge of despair
7 days ago
Written by Lee Chang-dong, Oh Jung-mi Starring Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong. What does it mean to love anyone—your family, your job, your friends, yourself—when the world around you can’t support its foundation? Love is both intrinsic and effortful; to show it is to feel it is to know it. But it’s hard to put forth effort when you’ve witnessed firsthand just how quickly love can be taken from you, or how temporary community may be without the conditions to move freely within it. When the world bares its teeth and shows its capacity for deep cruelty, you’re let in on a secret you wish you could rescind. Is existence actually meaningless? How do you forge forward without the hope for something better there to guide you along?